Canada

SIU investigates death of 27-year-old man after fall from Toronto apartment balcony

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 10:33 am
1 min read
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who fell from a Toronto apartment building while officers were responding to a domestic violence. View image in full screen
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who fell from a Toronto apartment building late Tuesday night while police were in the area responding to a call.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building near Jane Street and Highway 401 at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, for a reported domestic violence incident.

According to the SIU, officers were attempting to locate and arrest a man inside an apartment unit when he was later found on the ground below the building, having fallen from a height.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Since police were present in the area at the time of the incident, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate to investigate cases involving death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault where police may be involved.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The watchdog is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video or photographic evidence to contact authorities.

The SIU does not identify deceased individuals and has not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

