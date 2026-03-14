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Crime

Man, teen killed in fatal shooting in Winnipeg

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 3:33 pm
1 min read
A man and a teenage boy have died after a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End, with police asking the public for information as the homicide investigation continues. View image in full screen
A man and a teenage boy have died after a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End, with police asking the public for information as the homicide investigation continues. David Lipnowski/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Two individuals are dead following a fatal shooting in Winnipeg’s North End earlier this week, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

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Police say two injured individuals were found at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A man in his 30s and a teenage boy later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit is currently investigating and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, cellphone or dashcam video from the area around the time of the shooting, is asked to contact authorities.

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