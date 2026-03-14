Man, teen killed in fatal shooting in Winnipeg

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Two individuals are dead following a fatal shooting in Winnipeg’s North End earlier this week, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

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Police say two injured individuals were found at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A man in his 30s and a teenage boy later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit is currently investigating and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, cellphone or dashcam video from the area around the time of the shooting, is asked to contact authorities.