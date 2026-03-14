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Canada

2 charged with 1st-degree murder after Burnaby man’s remains found

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 7:10 pm
1 min read
IHIT has charged two people with first-degree murder in death of Burnaby man Masood Masjoody.
IHIT has charged two people with first-degree murder in death of Burnaby man Masood Masjoody. RCMP IHIIT
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Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 45-year-old Burnaby man whose remains were found earlier this month in Mission, B.C.

The RCMP’s integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) says 48-year-old Mehdi Ahmadzadeh Razavi of Maple Ridge and 45-year-old Arezou Soltani of North Vancouver were arrested Friday in connection with the death of Masood Masjoody.

Masjoody was reported missing on Feb. 2 after neighbours raised concerns about his disappearance.

Initial investigation by the Burnaby RCMP determined that Masjoody’s disappearance was out of character and involved criminality, prompting IHIT to take over the investigation.

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Police say Masjoody’s remains were found on March 6 in Mission following extensive search efforts.

In a press conference on Saturday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said investigators believe the killing was targeted.

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“While the motive is still under investigation, we can say the victim and the two accused were known to each other and that this was a targeted incident,” Fong said.

Investigators say public records show the accused and the victim had ongoing civil disputes and exchanges on social media, though police say it is still unclear whether those played a role in the killing.

Police say neither of the accused had a criminal record in Canada and had limited prior interactions with police.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of first-degree murder each against Ahmadzadeh Razavi and Soltani.

The suspects were arrested on Friday and remain in custody. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Investigators say the case has generated significant concern within the Iranian community.

“We understand this case has impacted the Iranian community and understandably so,” RCMP said in a release, thanking members of the public who came forward with information.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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