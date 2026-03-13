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Canada

Health Canada recalls 3 smoke alarms that may ‘fail to operate’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 13, 2026 4:02 pm
1 min read
PGST and GauTone Photoelectric Smoke Alarm
Front packing of PGST and GauTone Photoelectric Smoke Alarm. (Health Canada)
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Health Canada is recalling several types of smoke alarms, warning they “may fail to operate.”

In a recall notice issued on Thursday, Health Canada says the issues are with the following products.

  • PGST Independent Smoke Detector Sensor Fire Alarm System for Home Office Security Smoke Alarm Fire Protection, model S11D-EN
  • Photoelectric Smoke Alarm, model PG-S11
  • GauTone Independent Smoke Alarm Fire Protection Smokehouse Home Security System Smoke Detector, model GT-441B-1
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Hundreds of the devices have been sold across the country, according to the recalls.

Health Canada has recommended that those with these products “immediately stop using the affected products and dispose of them according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.”

The PGST and GauTone Photoelectric smoke alarms were previously sold on AliExpress, and the safety alert says that “Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the product may not meet the Residential Detectors Regulations in Canada.”

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All of the products were made in China, the recall says.

The alert also states that the products do not have “a Canadian certification mark and it is unknown if the alarm operates in the presence of smoke or fire, posing a potential fire hazard. ”

“Health Canada reminds consumers that products that do not have a recognized Canadian certification mark may not meet Canadian performance standards and could fail or operate incorrectly. This could pose a risk to consumers who may not be alerted to a fire incident in their home.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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