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Crime

Police identify woman found dead in north Toronto home

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
Xian Wei Shao, 60, of Toronto, identified as Toronto's 4th homicide victim.
Xian Wei Shao, 60, of Toronto, identified as Toronto's 4th homicide victim. Toronto Police Service
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Toronto police have identified the woman found dead inside a home earlier this week as Xian Wei Shao, age 60.

The Toronto resident is the city’s fourth homicide victim of this year.

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Shao’s body was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to a home in the area of Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive.

Officers on scene deemed the circumstance of her death suspicious.

Police have released a photograph of Shao and the investigation continues.

More to come…

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