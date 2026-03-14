Police identify woman found dead in north Toronto home

Toronto police have identified the woman found dead inside a home earlier this week as Xian Wei Shao, age 60.
The Toronto resident is the city’s fourth homicide victim of this year.
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Shao’s body was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to a home in the area of Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive.
Officers on scene deemed the circumstance of her death suspicious.
Police have released a photograph of Shao and the investigation continues.
More to come…
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