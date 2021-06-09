Menu

Crime

Ottawa man faces manslaughter charge after assault victim dies: OPS

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:24 pm
An Ottawa man previously charged with aggravated assault has had his charge upgraded to manslaughter after a man died from injuries sustained in an attack last month. View image in full screen
An Ottawa man previously charged with aggravated assault has had his charge upgraded to manslaughter after a man died from injuries sustained in an attack last month. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa man now faces a manslaughter charge after another man died from injuries sustained in an assault last month, police say.

OPS says on May 4, a 34-year-old man, Mikael Arjani of Ottawa, was found beaten on Carillon Street.

Police then arrested 37-year-old William Brown and charged him with aggravated assault.

Read more: Ottawa police charge 2 men in Woodroffe Avenue drive-by shooting

OPS said Wednesday that Arjani has since died, so Brown’s charge has been upgraded to manslaughter.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

