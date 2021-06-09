Ottawa man faces manslaughter charge after assault victim dies: OPS

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man now faces a manslaughter charge after another man died from injuries sustained in an assault last month, police say.

OPS says on May 4, a 34-year-old man, Mikael Arjani of Ottawa, was found beaten on Carillon Street.

Police then arrested 37-year-old William Brown and charged him with aggravated assault.

OPS said Wednesday that Arjani has since died, so Brown’s charge has been upgraded to manslaughter.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

