Ottawa police charge 2 men in Woodroffe Avenue drive-by shooting

Ottawa police have charged two men in relation to what they said was a targeted shooting at Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street in late May.

Around 7:20 p.m. on May 30, police said one vehicle started shooting at another car in the area, injuring one of the vehicle’s occupants.

The victim was left with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to police.

The police guns and gangs unit started investigating the incident, leading to the arrest of two men on Monday and the seizure of the vehicle involved.

Ottawa residents Hassen Abdi, 30, and Ilyas Ali, 21, are both facing the following charges:

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

pointing a firearm

occupying a motor vehicle with firearm

discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life

handling a firearm carelessly

possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence

possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Abdi also faces two further counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Both accused are scheduled for court appearances on Tuesday.

