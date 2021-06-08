Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge 2 men in Woodroffe Avenue drive-by shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 12:08 pm
Ottawa police have charged two men in connection with a May 30 shooting at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged two men in connection with a May 30 shooting at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa police have charged two men in relation to what they said was a targeted shooting at Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street in late May.

Around 7:20 p.m. on May 30, police said one vehicle started shooting at another car in the area, injuring one of the vehicle’s occupants.

The victim was left with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to police.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Ottawa’s east end

The police guns and gangs unit started investigating the incident, leading to the arrest of two men on Monday and the seizure of the vehicle involved.

Ottawa residents Hassen Abdi, 30, and Ilyas Ali, 21, are both facing the following charges:

  • aggravated assault
  • possession of a firearm obtained by crime
  • unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
  • pointing a firearm
  • occupying a motor vehicle with firearm
  • discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life
  • handling a firearm carelessly
  • possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence
  • possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Abdi also faces two further counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Both accused are scheduled for court appearances on Tuesday.

