Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead, another arrested after stabbing in Toronto-area neighbourhood

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 17, 2026 12:47 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police respond to an apartment building in Etobicoke, Ont. on Sunday, May 17, to reports of a stabbing. View image in full screen
Toronto Police respond to an apartment building in Etobicoke, Ont. on Sunday, May 17, to reports of a stabbing. Jacob Estrin
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in the Rexdale neighbourhood of Toronto.

Police responded to reports of a man having been stabbed in an apartment at about 12 a.m. on Sunday at Albion Road and Kipling Avenue.

Duty Insp. Peter Wallace said the man was found in the apartment with stab wounds to his neck and chest area.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man in his early 30s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and will appear in court at a later date. Police say the homicide unit is investigating.

“I must tell you that it appears that the victim and the suspect are known to each other, as such, there’s no threats to public safety,” Wallace told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Police will not be providing further details on the identity of the victim.

Officers will be in the Etobicoke area on Sunday, canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact the police homicide and missing persons unit at 416-808-7400 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices