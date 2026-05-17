Man dead, another arrested after stabbing in Toronto-area neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in the Rexdale neighbourhood of Toronto.

Police responded to reports of a man having been stabbed in an apartment at about 12 a.m. on Sunday at Albion Road and Kipling Avenue.

Duty Insp. Peter Wallace said the man was found in the apartment with stab wounds to his neck and chest area.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man in his early 30s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and will appear in court at a later date. Police say the homicide unit is investigating.

“I must tell you that it appears that the victim and the suspect are known to each other, as such, there’s no threats to public safety,” Wallace told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Police will not be providing further details on the identity of the victim.

Officers will be in the Etobicoke area on Sunday, canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact the police homicide and missing persons unit at 416-808-7400 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers.