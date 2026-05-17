57 kittens rescued, Mississauga man arrested in police animal cruelty probe

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of kittens and several adult cats have been rescued by police after an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

The investigation began April 1 when Peel Regional Police received information from Animal Welfare Services (AWS) about multiple incidents in which kittens were sold in “distressing conditions” and later died from their injuries after being taken to their new homes.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators with 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) executed a search warrant on April 23 in collaboration with Animal Welfare Services.

A total of 57 kittens and eight adult cats were rescued during the search and taken to an animal rescue centre. The animals received urgent veterinary care.

A 38-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested and charged with 134 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals. The person was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the rescued animals are now in the care and custody of the animal shelter, where they will remain pending judicial outcome.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133. Anonymous information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers.