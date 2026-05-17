Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

57 kittens rescued, Mississauga man arrested in police animal cruelty probe

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 17, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
Several kittens are pictured in a photo provided by Peel Regional Police. Dozens of kittens and eight adult cats were rescued as part of an investigation into animal cruelty. View image in full screen
Several kittens are pictured in a photo provided by Peel Regional Police. Dozens of kittens and eight adult cats were rescued as part of an investigation into animal cruelty. Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dozens of kittens and several adult cats have been rescued by police after an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

The investigation began April 1 when Peel Regional Police received information from Animal Welfare Services (AWS) about multiple incidents in which kittens were sold in “distressing conditions” and later died from their injuries after being taken to their new homes.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators with 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) executed a search warrant on April 23 in collaboration with Animal Welfare Services.

A total of 57 kittens and eight adult cats were rescued during the search and taken to an animal rescue centre. The animals received urgent veterinary care.

A 38-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested and charged with 134 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals. The person was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the rescued animals are now in the care and custody of the animal shelter, where they will remain pending judicial outcome.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133. Anonymous information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices