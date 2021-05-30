Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in Ottawa’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 10:28 am
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service's headquarters. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service's headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service‘s homicide unit is appealing for tips from the public after a man was shot dead in the city’s east end early Sunday.

In a brief statement released on the service’s Twitter account, officers said emergency crews were called to a property near the intersection of Meadowbank and Cyrville roads, just northeast of Highway 417 and Innes Road, at around 12:50 a.m. with reports gunshots were heard.

The update said the male victim was found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Ottawa homicide unit investigates death of man from gunshot wound

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday morning, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident marks the fourth shooting homicide in Ottawa in less than a week. Two men were fatally shot and a third was injured after a shooting off of Alta Vista Drive on Friday, and another man was found dead in a vehicle on Palmerston Drive on Wednesday. There’s no indication if any of the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call officers at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa shootings tagOttawa Murder tagCrime Ottawa tagNews Ottawa tagOttawa police homicide unit tagOttawa Police Service homicide unit tagShooting Meadowbank and Cyrville roads tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers