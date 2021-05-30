Man dead after shooting in Ottawa’s east end

The Ottawa Police Service‘s homicide unit is appealing for tips from the public after a man was shot dead in the city’s east end early Sunday.
In a brief statement released on the service’s Twitter account, officers said emergency crews were called to a property near the intersection of Meadowbank and Cyrville roads, just northeast of Highway 417 and Innes Road, at around 12:50 a.m. with reports gunshots were heard.
The update said the male victim was found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.
As of Sunday morning, investigators didn’t release suspect information.
The incident marks the fourth shooting homicide in Ottawa in less than a week. Two men were fatally shot and a third was injured after a shooting off of Alta Vista Drive on Friday, and another man was found dead in a vehicle on Palmerston Drive on Wednesday. There’s no indication if any of the shootings are connected.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call officers at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
