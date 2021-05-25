Menu

Education

Most Alberta students head back to class Tuesday after weeks of online learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Majority of Alberta students head back to in-person learning' Majority of Alberta students head back to in-person learning
Most of the students in Alberta return to class on May 25 after weeks of online learning sparked by Alberta’s third wave of COVID-19. Sarah Offin has details.

Most of Alberta’s students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Students have been attending classes online since May 7 when the government ordered all kindergarten to Grade 12 students be sent home for just over two weeks as the province dealt with surging COVID-19 case rates that threatened to overwhelm Alberta’s hospitals.

Read more: Alberta reports 452 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths Monday

Thousands of students in higher grades in Edmonton and Calgary had already been working from home.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a news release last week that the two-week plan has been successful in nearly all areas of the province, and she’s confident all students will finish the remainder of the school year in the classroom.

Read more: Alberta Teachers’ Association pass non-confidence vote on education minister with 99% in favour

The exception is kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, whose students will continue to learn from home until at least May 31.

The release explained that case numbers Wood Buffalo have not been trending downward at the same rate as in other regions.

Read more: ‘Sad and disappointed’: COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Alberta-US border cancelled

© 2021 The Canadian Press
