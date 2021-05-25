Most Alberta students head back to class Tuesday after weeks of online learning

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Alberta’s students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Students have been attending classes online since May 7 when the government ordered all kindergarten to Grade 12 students be sent home for just over two weeks as the province dealt with surging COVID-19 case rates that threatened to overwhelm Alberta’s hospitals.

Thousands of students in higher grades in Edmonton and Calgary had already been working from home.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a news release last week that the two-week plan has been successful in nearly all areas of the province, and she’s confident all students will finish the remainder of the school year in the classroom.

The exception is kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, whose students will continue to learn from home until at least May 31.

The release explained that case numbers Wood Buffalo have not been trending downward at the same rate as in other regions.