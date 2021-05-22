Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta Teachers’ Association to hold non-confidence vote on education minister

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 9:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Return to class draws mixed emotions from Alberta teachers: ATA president' Return to class draws mixed emotions from Alberta teachers: ATA president
Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, joins Global's Joel Senick to discuss the province’s plan to bring children back to the classroom after the May long weekend.

Alberta teachers will debate and hold a vote of non-confidence on Education Minister Adriana LaGrange on Sunday.

Read more: Alberta education minister ‘truly hopes’ temporary shift to online learning will be the last

On Saturday, field delegates introduced a motion of non-confidence in LaGrange at the Annual Representative Assembly, which acts as the parliament for the teaching profession in the province, according to the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“The motion was jointly drafted by 20 locals of the ATA and is, by far, the highest level of collaboration seen on a locally developed resolution in the assembly’s recent history,” the ATA said in a news release.

This story will be updated if LaGrange responds to a request for comment and after the vote on Sunday.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta education tagalberta schools tagAlberta Teachers Association tagAdriana LaGrange tagAlberta Teachers tagATA tagAlberta Education Minister tagAlberta Teachers' Association non-confidence tagVote for Non-Confidence in Education Minister Adriana LaGrange tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers