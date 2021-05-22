Alberta Teachers’ Association to hold non-confidence vote on education minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta teachers will debate and hold a vote of non-confidence on Education Minister Adriana LaGrange on Sunday.

On Saturday, field delegates introduced a motion of non-confidence in LaGrange at the Annual Representative Assembly, which acts as the parliament for the teaching profession in the province, according to the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“The motion was jointly drafted by 20 locals of the ATA and is, by far, the highest level of collaboration seen on a locally developed resolution in the assembly’s recent history,” the ATA said in a news release.

This story will be updated if LaGrange responds to a request for comment and after the vote on Sunday.

