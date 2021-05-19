Alberta education minister, Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on return to in-person learning for students

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister and chief medical officer of health are scheduled to provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the plan for students to return to in-person learning.

Minster Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

The media notice about the announcement states the pair will provide an update on the return to in-class learning for kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Alberta.

An update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta will also be provided.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Alberta Education said it is committed to the safe return to in-person learning for students next week as originally planned.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” Nicole Sparrow said.

“We recognize the importance of resuming in-person learning as soon as it is possible. We are confident students will return back to their classrooms to finish the school year.”

Concerns have been raised, however, about sending students back to the same environment they’ve been learning in for the past several months.

The president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association said Tuesday that students and staff need to be better protected from the risks associated with COVID-19.

“We are concerned that schools will reopen on May 25 using the exact same strategy that has already failed twice to keep schools safe and open,” Jason Schilling said in a statement.

“The variants of concern have changed how COVID is spread and its impacts on schools, yet the government has not changed its plan for how to protect students and to operate schools safely. Teachers are exhausted trying to mitigate spread and trying to sustain student learning while flipping back and forth between in-person and online delivery.”

During her COVID-19 update Tuesday, Hinshaw maintained that schools are safe and that they have never been a significant driver of higher COVID-19 rates; rather a reflection of community transmission.

She said the move to at-home learning two weeks ago was an “operational decision” and one made due to staffing and isolation challenges.

“I don’t believe there to be a public health risk in bringing children back to school,” she said, adding she’s “absolutely” comfortable sending her own children back to school on May 25.

All Alberta students were shifted to at-home learning on Friday, May 7, as part of additional COVID-19 restrictions announced on May 4 by Premier Jason Kenney.

