Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Jason Kenney to field questions on new COVID-19 rules on Wednesday morning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 8:33 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta tightens COVID-19 rules for at least 3 weeks to prevent looming hospital catastrophe' Alberta tightens COVID-19 rules for at least 3 weeks to prevent looming hospital catastrophe
With surging COVID-19 rates threatening to overwhelm Alberta's health-care system, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province is reintroducing stricter rules on gatherings, businesses and schools not seen since the first wave of the pandemic. Julia Wong explains what is changing and for how long.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and key members of his United Conservative cabinet are set to provide more details and answer questions Wednesday morning on new COVID-19 health restrictions.

Kenney introduced tougher rules during a province-wide address on Tuesday night but didn’t take questions from reporters.

The changes include closing schools to in-person learning on Friday and ordering barbershops, hair salons and restaurant patios to shut down as of Sunday.

Read more: Schools go online as Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions for 3 weeks

Kenney is set to hold a news conference with Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu at 10 a.m. — which will be streamed live in this article.

Trending Stories

The premier says the new rules announced on Tuesday are necessary to arrest a surging wave of COVID-19 cases that will otherwise overwhelm the health system in the next few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta' Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta
Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta

Alberta has more than 150 people in intensive care with the illness and its COVID-19 case rates are the highest in North America.

The Opposition NDP says once again Kenney is doing too little, too late with little warning to those affected.

Read more: COVID-19: Doctor, businesses react to new Alberta restrictions

– With files from Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagAlberta Coronavirus tagJason Kenney tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 restrictions tagAlberta coronavirus restrictions tagJason Kenney COVID-19 Restrictions tagJason Kenney news conference tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers