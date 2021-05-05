Jason Kenney to field questions on new COVID-19 rules on Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and key members of his United Conservative cabinet are set to provide more details and answer questions Wednesday morning on new COVID-19 health restrictions.

Kenney introduced tougher rules during a province-wide address on Tuesday night but didn’t take questions from reporters.

The changes include closing schools to in-person learning on Friday and ordering barbershops, hair salons and restaurant patios to shut down as of Sunday.

Kenney is set to hold a news conference with Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu at 10 a.m. — which will be streamed live in this article.

The premier says the new rules announced on Tuesday are necessary to arrest a surging wave of COVID-19 cases that will otherwise overwhelm the health system in the next few weeks.

Alberta has more than 150 people in intensive care with the illness and its COVID-19 case rates are the highest in North America.

The Opposition NDP says once again Kenney is doing too little, too late with little warning to those affected.

– With files from Global News