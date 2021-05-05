Jason Kenney to field questions on new COVID-19 rules on Wednesday morning

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and key members of his United Conservative cabinet are set to provide more details and answer questions Wednesday morning on new COVID-19 health restrictions.
Kenney introduced tougher rules during a province-wide address on Tuesday night but didn’t take questions from reporters.
The changes include closing schools to in-person learning on Friday and ordering barbershops, hair salons and restaurant patios to shut down as of Sunday.
Kenney is set to hold a news conference with Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu at 10 a.m. — which will be streamed live in this article.
The premier says the new rules announced on Tuesday are necessary to arrest a surging wave of COVID-19 cases that will otherwise overwhelm the health system in the next few weeks.
Alberta has more than 150 people in intensive care with the illness and its COVID-19 case rates are the highest in North America.
The Opposition NDP says once again Kenney is doing too little, too late with little warning to those affected.
– With files from Global News
