Premier Jason Kenney to address Alberta Tuesday night amid COVID-19 case surge

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will address the province Tuesday night, one day after saying new COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced.

According to the premier’s office, Kenney will announce new public health measures to limit the spread just after 6 p.m.

The address will be streamed live in this story post, as well as on Global News stations across the province.

During the COVID-19 update on Monday, Kenney promised new restrictions would be coming as the province confirmed an additional 2,012 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta.

“Take this seriously,” Kenney implored Albertans on Monday, as he suggested the health-care system could soon see its capacity overwhelmed if the province’s rise in coronavirus cases does not begin to flatten or decline.

Kenney said the conversation around possible restrictions was ongoing, but did not say on Monday what they would entail, but has repeatedly said “lockdowns” similar to what Toronto has done haven’t had the desired effect.

“We can have, on paper, the hardest lockdown imaginable, and if… a large share of the population isn’t following that, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Kenney will not be taking questions during his address.

A news conference will also be held Wednesday morning with Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu, suggesting the changes will have something to do with education and enforcement.

As well as the new cases announced on Monday, the province also confirmed an additional four COVID-related deaths. An additional 1,900 variants of concern were also identified, making up at least 63.8 per cent of active cases.

Alberta Health Services has shifted away from screening all positive COVID-19 cases for variants of concern, instead targeting variant screening on populations at highest risk.

As of Monday’s update, there were 23,608 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

To date, 171,212 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

– With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News