Health

Premier, Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'What can you do safely after being fulling vaccinated? Dr. Bogoch weighs in' What can you do safely after being fulling vaccinated? Dr. Bogoch weighs in
Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines, including rising case numbers in Alberta, bending the curve in British Columbia and vaccine updates.

Albertans can expect an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday from the premier and chief medical officer of health.

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are set to speak at 4 p.m. The update will be live-streamed in this post.

Alberta reached another single-day record for new infections over the weekend, reporting 2,433 cases on Saturday and a positivity rage of 12 per cent.

Read more: ‘We can see it coming,’ doctor says as Alberta reports 1,731 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Sunday

Kenney had strong words for Albertans on Sunday after dozens of unmasked people gathered at a rodeo near the town of Bowden. The gathering, called the No More Lockdown Rodeo Rally, carried on into the night with music, people dancing and reports of no physical distancing.

Click to play video: 'Premier condemns large gathering at weekend rodeo as Alberta sees record number of COVID-19 cases' Premier condemns large gathering at weekend rodeo as Alberta sees record number of COVID-19 cases
Premier condemns large gathering at weekend rodeo as Alberta sees record number of COVID-19 cases

Earlier on Monday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization approved the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and older in Canada.

Trending Stories

Read more: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended for adults 30 and up in Canada, NACI says

Last week, Alberta said it would redirect its Johnson and Johnson doses, when they arrived, to Banff and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, where large outbreaks have resulted in surges in cases.

As of Sunday, Alberta had 22,920 cases of COVID-19, 62 per cent of which were variants of concern. A total of 648 people were in hospital, with 155 of them being treated in ICUs.

