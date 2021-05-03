Premier, Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can expect an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday from the premier and chief medical officer of health.

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are set to speak at 4 p.m. The update will be live-streamed in this post.

Alberta reached another single-day record for new infections over the weekend, reporting 2,433 cases on Saturday and a positivity rage of 12 per cent.

Kenney had strong words for Albertans on Sunday after dozens of unmasked people gathered at a rodeo near the town of Bowden. The gathering, called the No More Lockdown Rodeo Rally, carried on into the night with music, people dancing and reports of no physical distancing.

Earlier on Monday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization approved the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and older in Canada.

Last week, Alberta said it would redirect its Johnson and Johnson doses, when they arrived, to Banff and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, where large outbreaks have resulted in surges in cases.

As of Sunday, Alberta had 22,920 cases of COVID-19, 62 per cent of which were variants of concern. A total of 648 people were in hospital, with 155 of them being treated in ICUs.

