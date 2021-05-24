Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Sad and disappointed’: COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Alberta-US border cancelled

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2021 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Albertans offered COVID-19 vaccine at Montana border' Southern Albertans offered COVID-19 vaccine at Montana border
The Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Montana had a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines after immunizing the majority of its members—prompting them to open a mobile clinic for Alberta band members and residents at the Carway border this week. Eloise Therien has more – Apr 21, 2021

A feel-good story in which a Montana First Nation was holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Canada-United States border in southwestern Alberta has come to an end.

The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. Initially it was being offered to members of the Blackfoot Confederacy, but it was later opened up to anyone who wanted it.

Read more: Albertans line up at U.S. border for COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘It feels great’

The proposal received approval from the tribal administration and both the Canadian and United States governments to set up the mobile clinic on the U.S. side of the border.

Canadians who attended the clinic were given exemptions from having to quarantine for 14 days. They lined up in their cars, drove through a loop, received their shots through the window, were monitored for 15 minutes and went home.

Story continues below advertisement

But an official with the Blackfeet Tribe in Browning, Mont., told The Canadian Press late Saturday that the clinics have come to an end.

“I am very sad and disappointed to report that we are not to able to continue our border vaccine clinics because of government bureaucracy on both sides,” said James McNeely.

“Apparently crossing the border to receive a vaccine is non-essential. Go figure.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Apparently crossing the border to receive a vaccine is non-essential. Go figure."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week Canadians attempting to drive across the American border solely for a COVID-19 vaccination, even with a doctor’s referral, would be denied entry.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also clarified that any Canadians travelling to the United States for the purpose of getting the vaccine are not exempted from a 14 day quarantine on their return and that vaccines are now “widely available” here.

Read more: U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

McNeely said 1,350 doses were given in three clinics the tribe held in the past month. Another clinic this week to give people their second shots has now been cancelled.

“This was such an excellent program and it is saving human lives. Isn’t that what it’s all about? We’ve had an over abundance of vaccinates and as our health director said it would be a sin to waste vaccines,” McNeely said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was becoming an international trend along the northern states to help get folks vaccinated. I implore our governments to reconsider the border vaccine clinics across the northern U.S. in order to help saving lives and vaccinating our Canadian neighbours,” he added.

In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Canadians drive-in at the Piegan-Carway border to receive a COVID-19 from the Blackfeet tribe near Babb, Mont. View image in full screen
In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Canadians drive-in at the Piegan-Carway border to receive a COVID-19 from the Blackfeet tribe near Babb, Mont. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

The popularity of the Alberta border clinics led to lineups up to two kilometres long. Many came from as far away as Calgary due to frustration of delays in getting a second shot.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagAlberta COVID-19 Vaccines tagalberta covid-19 vaccinations tagCOVID-19 vaccines canada tagAlberta-US border COVID-19 vaccines tagAlbertans travelling for vaccines tagBlackfeet Nation Albertans COVID-19 vaccines tagBlackfeet Nation COVID-19 vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers