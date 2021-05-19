Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

By Colin Perkel The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 5:35 pm
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont. on July 20, 2020. View image in full screen
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont. on July 20, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Canadians attempting to drive across the American border solely for a COVID-19 vaccination, even with a doctor’s referral, would be denied entry, the U.S. border agency said on Wednesday.

Unlike the Canadian government, Customs and Border Protection said it does not consider a vaccine essential for entry purposes.

“Travel for the sole purpose of obtaining a vaccination is not permissible under current travel restrictions,” an agency spokesman said. “If a person is entering the U.S. for legitimate travel reasons, as allowed under current restriction guidelines, and receives a vaccine incidental to their trip, it is not part of the overall admissibility determination.”

Read more: Canada-U.S. border should be reopened amid new CDC mask guidance, congressman says

The Canada-U. S. border has been closed in light of the pandemic to all non-essential travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it considered driving to the States in a private vehicle for a COVID-19 vaccination on referral from a licensed health-care provider to be an essential medical service.

As a result, the agency said such travellers would fall under a quarantine exemption on return if they could show proof of having had the shot and the trip was solely for that purpose.

Health Canada did say the decision on whether entry into the U.S. is allowed would fall to American border authorities.

Shaun Horton said he tried to travel to New York on Wednesday from Niagara Falls, Ont., for a vaccination appointment just inside the U.S. but was turned back. He said the border agent did not want to see his doctor’s letter confirming that the vaccine was medically necessary.

Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls' Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls
Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls

Horton, an airline pilot in Canada, said he wanted the vaccination because he’s not allowed to wear a mask while the aircraft is in operation. He said he and his co-workers are tested prior to work.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The officer advised that entry solely for the COVID-19 vaccine is not an acceptable purpose as Canada has access to a vaccine, regardless of the supply issues,” Horton told The Canadian Press.

However, David Musyj, head of Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., said there have been many examples of crossings for a vaccine allowed to happen.

“That is why this is so political and needs some clarity and leadership,” Musyj said. “We will keep trying to get vaccines into Canada.”

Read more: Vaccine uptick a chance to get Canada’s most vulnerable a 2nd dose — and sooner

The surplus in New York State prompted U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins on Wednesday to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to welcome Canadians seeking vaccines. He noted several border states, including North Dakota, Alaska, Washington and Montana, have allowed Canadian citizens to get a vaccine.

“Our Canadian neighbors need more help,” said Higgins, co-chairman of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.

Theresa Kennedy, a spokeswoman for Higgins, said border procedures needed clarification.

“Crossing the border for medical appointments is essential,” Kennedy said. “The congressman will be advocating that crossing for a life-saving vaccine should fall within that category.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, hundreds of Albertans lined up at the Carway crossing for a quick drive into the U.S. for a COVID shot at a clinic put on by the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana. Those going to the clinic were exempt from having to quarantine for 14 days on return.

Read more: ‘It’s a legal loophole’: British Columbians use U.S.-Canada land border to avoid quarantine hotels

“I was amazed and grateful because it’s too slow getting it any other way,” said Linda Neilson, of Cardston, Alta. “We’re just glad they were able to help us.”

Musyj, of the Windsor hospital, said he was still pushing for federal approval to allow an organized effort to retrieve surplus vaccines from Detroit and bring them back for use here. Ottawa has said millions of COVID-19 inoculation doses are arriving but supplies remain limited in many areas.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagNiagara Falls tagcanada border tagCOVAX tagPublic Health Agency tagUS COVID-19 Vaccine tagu.s. border agency tagvaccines in us tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers