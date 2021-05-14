Menu

Canada

Canada-U.S. border should be reopened amid new CDC mask guidance, congressman says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 14, 2021 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people' U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

A U.S. lawmaker who has made a political crusade out of getting the border with Canada reopened is once again pressing his case with President Joe Biden.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins has written to Biden again, this time to argue that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is proving his point.

Read more: U.S. states, businesses scrambling to figure out new COVID-19 CDC mask guidance

Yesterday, the CDC declared that fully vaccinated people need no longer wear face masks in nearly all situations, including indoors.

Higgins says that decision affirms the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and what he calls the “minimal risk” Americans would pose to Canadians when visiting family or property.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccinated Americans can avoid using masks in most places, CDC says' COVID-19 vaccinated Americans can avoid using masks in most places, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccinated Americans can avoid using masks in most places, CDC says

He says Canada has made “steady progress” in its vaccination efforts and praised Biden for sending 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine north.

He also says the U.S. can and should share more of its vaccine supply.

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
