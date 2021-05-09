Families of missing, murdered B.C. women connect on Mother’s Day in show of support

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a murdered Port Moody woman is sharing a touching connection with the mother of another B.C. woman who vanished without a trace.

Homicide investigators confirmed the death of Trina Hunt, 48, earlier this month, more than three months after she vanished.

On Mother’s day, Hunt’s family posted photos of flowers and a card Shaelene Bell‘s mother Alina sent to Trina’s mother, Dianna.

Bell, a 23-year-old mother of two, was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street in Chilliwack.

“Shaelene’s mom, Alina, had sent Dianna flowers and a heartfelt message thanking her for bringing awareness to Shaelene’s disappearance with choosing to support Shaelene’s Go Fund Me to honour Trina,” Hunt’s sister-in-law Jennifer Ibbot wrote on Facebook, Sunday.

“Dianna then called Alina and these two mothers connected, cried and reveled at the unfairness in this world but also took comfort in knowing they had each other’s experiences to lean on.

“Dianna and Alina will have a forever bond in understanding the depths of emotions and the feelings of uncertainty that go along with having daughters who went missing.”

Bell’s family has previously said her car was found with her cell phone and other belongings inside and said her disappearance was out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and brown eyes.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed on May 1 that Hunt’s remains had been found near Hope at the end of March and that they believed she was the victim of foul play.

She had reportedly been last seen at her home by her husband in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

Homicide investigators said they had been working around the clock on the file, and expected to have an update soon.

