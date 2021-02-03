‘She would never abandon her boys’: Missing Chilliwack mother not seen since Jan. 30

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing Chilliwack mother is asking the public for help.

Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, has been missing since Saturday night when she was last seen in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

Her family told Global News Bell’s car has been found with her cellphone and other belongings still inside.

While Bell’s mother Alina Durham said her daughter has dealt with issues around her medications in the past, her disappearance is out of character.

“Shaelene left her two small boys at home with a friend,” Durham told Global News. “Anyone who knows Shae, knows she would never, ever abandon her boys.”

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and brown eyes.

Chilliwack RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaelene Keeler Bell to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Shaelene Keeler Bell has not been seen since Jan. 30. UFVRD RCMP handout