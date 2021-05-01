Police confirm death of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt, foul play suspected

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a tragic twist in the search for a Port Moody woman missing since January.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Saturday that human remains found in Hope on March 29 were those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt.

“This is now a homicide case. Foul play suspected,” said IHIT, adding that it was working with Port Moody police and had no other information to immediately share.

Hunt was reportedly last seen at her home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

Her husband was the last to see her at their home in the early morning hours of that same day.

A massive air and ground search was launched immediately – but called off after three days.

A grassroots search effort has continued since that time.

In late January, Port Moody police said that foul play was not suspected in her case.

On April 19, three months after Hunt’s disappearance, Port Moody police told Global News the investigation remained very active, with no new updates to report.

-With files from Kristen Robinson