‘Trina is in our heart’: Family and friends of missing B.C. woman post video to raise awareness

Family and friends of a missing Port Moody woman aren’t giving up hope they’ll find their loved one.

Trina Hunt was last seen at her Heritage Mountain home in the early morning of Jan. 18.

On Wednesday, a video containing photos and a description the 48 year-old was posted to Facebook, titled “Action Needed.”

“Please share this video on your social media!” wrote Stephanie Stella Ibbott, who initially posted the video.

“We need to continue spreading awareness about Trina & keeping her disappearance at the forefront of the media.”

A massive ground search was launched the evening of Hunt’s disappearance, but was called off three days later.

Police are still actively investigating the case. Officers are looking for any video shot in the Heritage Mountain area on January 18, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Friends, family and volunteers have continued to look for any sign of hunt in the densely forested areas near her home.

A virtual vigil was held this past weekend. Supporters took a selfie with a lit candle and posted to social media at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The hashtags #COMEHOME TRINA #FIND TRINA HUNT and #MISSING PERSON were used to raise awareness of the case.

While foul play is not suspected, those who know Hunt say her disappearance is out of character.

“Trina is our heart,” Ibbott’s post goes on to say.

“This video contains photos that our family feels captures her personality best – bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal.”

Hunt is described as five-foot-four and 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy, black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

If you’ve spotted Hunt or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Port Moody Police at 604-461-3456.