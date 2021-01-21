Menu

Canada

Search resumes for Port Moody, B.C., woman who’s been missing for four days

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 12:17 pm
Port Moody police are asking anyone who has seen Trina Hunt to contact them right away.
Port Moody police are asking anyone who has seen Trina Hunt to contact them right away. Port Moody police handout

A search was scheduled to continue Thursday for a Port Moody, B.C., woman who has been missing since Monday.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen at her home in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood four days ago.

Police, search and rescue crews and an RCMP helicopter have all been involved.

Hunt’s family and friends said this is out of character for her to disappear.

Read more: Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son found safe

Hunt is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy black Northface jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

If anyone thinks they have seen Hunt, they are asked to contact police at 604-461-3456.

 

