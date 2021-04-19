Where is Trina Hunt? Family, friends have no answers 3 months after Port Moody woman vanished

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday marked three months since a Port Moody woman vanished and her family and friends are desperate for any answers that will help solve the mystery surrounding her sudden disappearance.

2:12 Volunteers search for missing Port Moody woman Volunteers search for missing Port Moody woman – Jan 21, 2021

“We’re just frustrated that we don’t know,” Trina Hunt’s sister-in-law Jen Ibbott told Global News on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Forty-eight-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing on Jan. 18, when her husband returned home from work to find their Heritage Mountain residence empty.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Trina Hunt. She is 48 years old, 5’4, 120lbs. Trina is believed to be wearing a puffy black Northface jacket, with a teal green collar, and purple shoes. Please contact us (604-461-3456) if you have any information. #portmoody pic.twitter.com/U5WYtm3klc — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) January 19, 2021

Hunt’s husband was the last to see her at their home in the early morning hours of that same day. A massive air and ground search was launched immediately – but called off after three days.

A Jan. 21 Port Moody Police Department news release stated investigators were interested in receiving dashcam footage taken on Heritage Mountain between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

A day later, Staff Sgt. Brad Sheridan stated in an email that “Trina’s family has been completely cooperative with our investigators and foul play is not suspected.”

Almost one month after Hunt’s disappearance, police said they had utilized several investigative resources including the Vancouver Police Marine Unit, received tips from the public, conducted numerous in-person interviews, and examined a “massive amount of recovered CCTV footage” – minute by minute.

1:00 Port Moody police update Trina Hunt missing person case Port Moody police update Trina Hunt missing person case – Feb 17, 2021

Investigators also contacted the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), according to a Feb. 17 news release, as part of its mandate is to investigate suspicious missing person cases where foul play is suspected. At the time, Port Moody police said evidence indicated that Hunt’s missing person case did not meet IHIT’s mandate.

Read more: Homicide investigators not involved in case of missing Port Moody woman

Story continues below advertisement

Three months into the missing woman mystery, Port Moody police declined an interview and instead issued a statement saying the investigation is still very active – with no new updates to report.

“We continue to appeal to the public for any information regarding Trina Hunt’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” said Sgt. J. Ian Morrison in an email.

The department did not answer questions from Global News including whether any surveillance or dashcam video shows Hunt leaving her home on her own on or before Jan. 18 – or whether foul play is now suspected in her disappearance.

“It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s challenging,” Hunt’s cousin-in-law Stephanie Ibbott told Global News on Sunday.

“But we respect that they’re professionals, and they’re doing what they can to find Trina.”

2:35 Family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt makes a statement Monday Family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt makes a statement Monday – Mar 1, 2021

Hunt’s family is continuing the quest for clues, with help from strangers donating their time.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven groups of 10 people spent Sunday scouring forests in the Tri-Cities area for any sign of Hunt’s belongings, clothing or anything “out of place”.

The small COVID-safe search parties covered the Buntzen Lake area, Heritage Mountain and the trail to Crystal Falls in Coquitlam.

Even if nothing is found, Hunt’s family members say being able to check off areas on the search map is progress.

“Knowing where she isn’t, is an answer for us,” Stephanie said.

Hunt is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy black North Face jacket with a teal green collar, and distinct pink and purple Cloudflyer shoes.

If anyone thinks they have seen Hunt or has other information, they are asked to contact the police at 604-461-3456. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“It’s a really hard reality to be facing,” said Stephanie.

“We have no answers on this day.”

But Hunt’s family members are not giving up on finding her.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to do everything we can do,” said Jen.

“We’re going and we’re not going to stop.”

-With files from Amy Judd