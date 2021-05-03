‘An amazing woman’: Memorial grows outside Trina Hunt’s home following news of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Friends, loved ones and strangers stopped outside Trina Hunt’s Port Moody home Monday to pay their respects.

Some people left flowers, cards and pictures following the news released on the weekend that the 48-year-old woman was the victim of a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Saturday that human remains found in Hope on March 29 belonged to Hunt.

Foul play had earlier not been suspected in January but is now suspected after her remains were found on the weekend.

Hunt was reportedly last seen at her home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

Her husband was the last to see her at their home in the early morning hours of that same day.

A former co-worker of Hunt’s stopped by her house on Monday, saying she was a “wonderful woman.”

“[She was] really down-to-earth, just an amazing woman, and she had a heart of gold,” Lorne Johnstone told Global News. “I can’t say enough about her. And it’s just been devastating for us, for the family, for friends, even for the community. And to see the community support has just been incredible.”

A massive air and ground search was launched immediately when Hunt went missing but called off after three days.

A grassroots search effort has continued since that time.

Family members issued a statement “with shattered hearts” on Saturday asking for privacy as they grappled with the loss.

“We are forever grateful for your love through all of this. This community of friends, family and strangers (who now feel like friends) has been there to support us in finding Trina each step of the way. Your words, thoughts, kindness and outpouring of love are truly what has kept us going these past 3.5 months,” the statement reads.

Her family is asking anyone who wants to donate in Hunt’s name to the GoFundMe for missing Chilliwack mother Shaelene Bell.

Bell, 23, was last seen Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

She has two sons and has not been seen since.

-with files from Simon Little and Kristen Robinson