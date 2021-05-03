Police release video of daylight Ajax shooting that saw more than 40 shots fired

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released surveillance video of a daylight shooting in Ajax last week that officers say saw more than 40 shots fired.

Officers were called to Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday after an “exchange of gunfire” between two vehicles, police said.

A video released Monday appears to show the moment two people exit a black sedan at an intersection and open fire on a white sedan in front of it.

The two people then get back into the black vehicle and it drives away.

A person then appears to run from the white vehicle.

Police said a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were seriously injured in the shooting and taken to a trauma centre.

Police initially said they were critically injured, but in an update on Thursday, said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said they charged the two people who were injured. Ajax resident Rashawn Samules, 26, and Scarborough resident Sareena Ambursley Johnson, 24, were each charged with several offences.

In Monday’s update, police said they are still looking for two suspects who fled in a black Hyundai, which was later found by Toronto police in Scarborough after it was abandoned and set ablaze.

It’s believed the suspects fled the fire scene in a white Honda Civic, police added.

One of the suspects is described as a male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The other suspect is also believed to have been a male who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light pants and white shoes.

Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with new video or information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.