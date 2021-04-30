2 people injured in daylight Ajax shooting now facing charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two people who were injured in a daylight shooting in Ajax on Wednesday are now facing charges.

Officers were called to Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West around 4:20 p.m., police said.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos told reporters that there was an “exchange of gunfire” between two vehicles.

Police said there were more than 40 shots fired.

A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were seriously injured and taken to a trauma centre.

Police initially said they were critically injured, but in an update on Thursday, said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the victims, who were in a white sedan, were involved in the “interaction” with suspects in a dark sedan, which fled the scene.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they arrested the man at the hospital and during the arrest, he allegedly assaulted an officer, fled on foot and went into a residence to try to evade officers.

He was later arrested with the help of the Toronto Police Service, officers said.

1:29 2 people critically injured after daylight shooting in Ajax 2 people critically injured after daylight shooting in Ajax

Ajax resident Rashawn Samules, 26, has been charged with several offences, including possession of a restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with a release order.

Scarborough resident Sareena Ambursley Johnson, 24, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and careless storage of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are still looking for the occupants of the sedan that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.