2 people injured in daylight Ajax shooting now facing charges: police

Durham Regional Police say two people who were injured in a daylight shooting in Ajax on Wednesday are now facing charges.
Officers were called to Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West around 4:20 p.m., police said.
Acting Sgt. George Tudos told reporters that there was an “exchange of gunfire” between two vehicles.
Police said there were more than 40 shots fired.
Read more: More than 40 shots fired during daylight shooting in Ajax, 2 people critically injured, police say
A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were seriously injured and taken to a trauma centre.
Police initially said they were critically injured, but in an update on Thursday, said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the victims, who were in a white sedan, were involved in the “interaction” with suspects in a dark sedan, which fled the scene.
In a news release issued Friday, police said they arrested the man at the hospital and during the arrest, he allegedly assaulted an officer, fled on foot and went into a residence to try to evade officers.
He was later arrested with the help of the Toronto Police Service, officers said.
Ajax resident Rashawn Samules, 26, has been charged with several offences, including possession of a restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with a release order.
Scarborough resident Sareena Ambursley Johnson, 24, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and careless storage of a firearm.
Police said they are still looking for the occupants of the sedan that fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments