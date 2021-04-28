Crime April 28 2021 11:41pm 02:59 2 people injured in Ajax shooting Two people were injured on Wednesday after dozens of bullets rang out at a busy intersection in Ajax. Erica Vella has details. More than 40 shots fired during daylight shooting in Ajax, 2 people critically injured: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?