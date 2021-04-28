2 people injured after daylight shooting in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say there are two people have been injured after a shooting in central Ajax Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Harwood Avenue South near Kingston Road West just before 4:20 p.m.

One of those injured, police said, was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre. The exact extent of the injuries wasn’t clear.

Officers blocked off a large area near a plaza south of the intersection for the investigation, including portions of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West.

Investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Shooting – Road closures in the area of Harwood and Kingston Rd in Ajax for a shooting investigation. Multiple victims. One being taken to a trauma center. More info to follow. Please avoid the area. @DRPSWestDiv are onscene there. pic.twitter.com/cnZBX66TmK — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 28, 2021

