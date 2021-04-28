Menu

Crime

2 people injured after daylight shooting in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 5:38 pm
Police block off a car with a bullet hole after a shooting in Ajax Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police block off a car with a bullet hole after a shooting in Ajax Wednesday afternoon. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Durham Regional Police say there are two people have been injured after a shooting in central Ajax Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Harwood Avenue South near Kingston Road West just before 4:20 p.m.

One of those injured, police said, was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre. The exact extent of the injuries wasn’t clear.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Officers blocked off a large area near a plaza south of the intersection for the investigation, including portions of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West.

Investigators didn’t release suspect information.

