2 people injured after daylight shooting in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say

Durham Regional Police say there are two people have been injured after a shooting in central Ajax Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Harwood Avenue South near Kingston Road West just before 4:20 p.m.
One of those injured, police said, was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre. The exact extent of the injuries wasn’t clear.
Officers blocked off a large area near a plaza south of the intersection for the investigation, including portions of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West.
Investigators didn’t release suspect information.
