3 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say three men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the city earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, just south of Church Street, at 6:46 p.m. on April 16.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tended to the man and he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was later identified as 21-year-old Durham Region resident Drai Hugh Wilson.

On Tuesday, police announced that three men had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Kymani Mignott, 18, Reginald Obeng, 19, and Givonn Bowen-Wright, 22 — all from Toronto — have been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they’re continuing to seek witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1:55 Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery