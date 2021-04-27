Menu

Crime

3 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 5:45 pm
The scene of the shooting near Jane Street and Queens Drive on April 16. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting near Jane Street and Queens Drive on April 16. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say three men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the city earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, just south of Church Street, at 6:46 p.m. on April 16.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tended to the man and he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Man dead after shooting in Toronto's north end, police say

He was later identified as 21-year-old Durham Region resident Drai Hugh Wilson.

On Tuesday, police announced that three men had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Kymani Mignott, 18, Reginald Obeng, 19, and Givonn Bowen-Wright, 22 — all from Toronto — have been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they’re continuing to seek witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

