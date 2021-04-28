Menu

Crime

8-year-old dies after falling into farm wagon in Armstrong, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 11:49 am
According to OPP, the child was sent to the hospital by emergency services and was pronounced dead a short time later. View image in full screen
According to OPP, the child was sent to the hospital by emergency services and was pronounced dead a short time later. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An eight-year-old child has died after falling into a farm wagon in Armstrong, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Gauthier Road, where they found a child who had fallen.

Read more: SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay

According to OPP, the child was sent to the hospital by emergency services and was pronounced dead a short time later.

“I can tell you that there was some wheat products inside the wagon,” OPP Temiskaming spokesperson Jennifer Smith told Global News.

“It is a farm property where the residence was at.”

SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County
SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County – Apr 7, 2021

The Temiskaming OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner — Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A post-mortem examination is scheduled at a later date.

Read more: ‘He’s a tough little guy’ — Officer who found toddler lost in Ontario woods tells of recovery

Smith said she couldn’t comment on the circumstances surrounding the child’s fall and whether any adults were present at the property at the time. The spokesperson also said she couldn’t comment on whether the death is considered suspicious and whether charges are possible.

“It’s still under investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days 'alive and well'
OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days 'alive and well' – Mar 31, 2021
