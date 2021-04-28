8-year-old dies after falling into farm wagon in Armstrong, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old child has died after falling into a farm wagon in Armstrong, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Gauthier Road, where they found a child who had fallen.

According to OPP, the child was sent to the hospital by emergency services and was pronounced dead a short time later.

“I can tell you that there was some wheat products inside the wagon,” OPP Temiskaming spokesperson Jennifer Smith told Global News.

“It is a farm property where the residence was at.”

The Temiskaming OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner — Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled at a later date.

Smith said she couldn’t comment on the circumstances surrounding the child’s fall and whether any adults were present at the property at the time. The spokesperson also said she couldn’t comment on whether the death is considered suspicious and whether charges are possible.

“It’s still under investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

