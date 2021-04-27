Call for mail-in voting for future Lester B. Pearson School Board elections

Send this page to someone via email

The Lester B. Pearson School Board is calling on the Quebec government to allow voting from a distance for the next school board election.

The council of commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution in a school board meeting Monday calling on the Quebec government to allow the public to vote by mail or online.

“This is simply a matter of equity for all citizens,” Noel Burke, chairperson of the LBPSB council of commissioners, said.

Burke added that if people can vote by mail in the upcoming municipal elections on Nov. 7, then it should be allowed for the school board elections.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to ensure the most citizens possible can vote in our elections in order to engage and encourage citizen participation in the democratic process,” Burke said.

The board defends its call to action by highlighting the possible dangers of community spread of COVID-19 at polling stations.

The school board said this option may also benefit those who have limited mobility and workers who may not have time to make it in person.

“It only makes sense for the government to offer citizens different options,” said Cindy Finn, director-general of the LBPSB.

The English Montreal School Board says it has not discussed the possibility of online voting but spokesperson Mike Cohen said “it would not be opposed to the idea.”

The school board has not yet received comment from the Education Ministry.

Burke said this is not the first time a call to modernize the system has been made.

In the past, the ministry has said online platforms and voting by mail may cause timely and logistical complications.

However, adding the option is being studied.

An official response from the ministry was not available in time for publication.

Originally scheduled in the fall of 2020, the pandemic has forced the suspension of the school board elections which have been postponed twice.

No new date has been announced.