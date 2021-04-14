Menu

Education

More than 70,000 Quebec teachers stage early morning strike over contract dispute

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 7:41 am
CSQ Teacher's union president Sonia Ethier calls on protestors at a demonstration, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Ethier announced a strike in some 30 Cegep college for March 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
CSQ Teacher's union president Sonia Ethier calls on protestors at a demonstration, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Ethier announced a strike in some 30 Cegep college for March 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

Some 73,000 Quebec teachers are holding an unusual strike Wednesday that began just after midnight and is set to last until 9:30 a.m.

The Centrale des syndicats du Quebec, the union representing the teachers, says the timing of the strike is designed to put pressure on management without affecting students’ learning.

Quebec Superior Court on Monday refused a request by the school boards to deny the teachers the right to hold the strike, paving the way for the job action to proceed.

Read more: Montreal teachers stressed, burned out as COVID-19 pandemic wears on: ‘Anxiety is at 11’

The province’s workplace tribunal was supposed to hear the case Tuesday afternoon, but the head of one of the teachers’ unions said that hearing turned out to be unnecessary after discussions were held between the two parties.

Josee Scalabrini told The Canadian Press that the employer wanted reassurance on some aspects of the strike, including that the teachers would be in class by 9:31 a.m.

Several school boards have announced classes will move online for the day because the strike impacts school buses and early morning supervision.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
