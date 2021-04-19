Menu

Environment

Alberta scientists urge adoption of bill that would protect against coal mining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts' Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts
WATCH ABOVE: Two concerned groups are launching their own fact-finding mission to uncover the impacts of coal mining in the Eastern Slopes. This comes as the provincial government announced an independent committee is gathering opinions on coal development in Alberta. As Jill Croteau reports, the research will investigate potential risks to the environment – Apr 1, 2021

Some 35 scientists from the University of Alberta are urging the provincial government to rethink its plans for expanding coal-mining in the Rocky Mountains.

The researchers, all from the university’s biology department, say there’s no reliable way to stop coal mine contaminants from leaching into groundwater.

Read more: NDP proposes legislation to ban coal mining in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains

They say streams and rivers flowing from the eastern slopes of the mountains are already under stress from industrial development, and that much of Alberta depends on that water.

The scientists want the United Conservative government to agree to debate in the legislature a proposed law from the Opposition New Democrats that would protect the mountains.

Click to play video: 'Coal mining protestors gather in southern Alberta, worried about upcoming public consultation' Coal mining protestors gather in southern Alberta, worried about upcoming public consultation
Expanded open-pit coal-mining in the Rockies has been controversial since the government announced last spring that it was revoking environmental protection of the land.

That policy has since been restored, but drilling and road-building on leases sold in the interim are proceeding.

Read more: Petition asks federal government to review overall effect of expanded coal mining in Alberta

Government consultations on coal mines have been widely criticized as too narrow.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsUniversity of AlbertaAlberta coalAlberta Coal MiningAlberta Coal PolicyEastern SlopesRocky Mountain coal miningAlberta coal mining policyEastern slopes coalNDP coal billNDP proposed coal legislation

