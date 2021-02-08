Menu

Canada
February 8 2021 1:25pm
00:54

‘We should have done better’: Alberta environment minister responds to reinstatement of 1976 coal policy

Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage admits the government “didn’t get this one right” when it comes to rescinding the 1976 coal policy.

