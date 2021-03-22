Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Petition asks federal government to review overall effect of expanded coal mining in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Coal mining protestors gather in southern Alberta, worried about upcoming public consultation' Coal mining protestors gather in southern Alberta, worried about upcoming public consultation
A monolith near Maycroft was the site of the latest anti-coal gathering this weekend. Even after the Alberta government reinstated the 1976 coal policy, some are worried that may not be enough. Jessica Robb reports.

Ottawa is to receive a petition Monday asking the federal government to review the overall impact of expanding coal mining in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors from the Kainai band in the province’s southwest.

Read more: NDP proposes legislation to ban coal mining in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains

She says the approach of evaluating proposed mines one at a time doesn’t take into account their cumulative effects.

Nor does it look at those effects combined with existing mines just over the British Columbia boundary.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy' Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy
Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy – Feb 17, 2021

Calf Robe says coal mining affects areas of federal jurisdiction, including environment, fisheries, natural resources and Indigenous relations.

Story continues below advertisement

She says Ottawa has to step in because Alberta’s United Conservative government isn’t listening.

Read more: Constituents in Alberta environment minister’s riding concerned over coal mining

Several band councils in the area have already asked federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to join a provincial review of Montem Resource’s Tent Mountain project.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoalRocky MountainsAlberta coalCoal MiningAlberta Coal MiningRocky Mountains coalAlberta coal mining federal petitionAlberta coal mining Rocky Mountains

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers