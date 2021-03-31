‘The library is here for you’: Lynn Valley Library reopens after fatal stabbing spree

Send this page to someone via email

The Lynn Valley Library reopened its doors Wednesday, in the wake of a fatal stabbing spree that left the community reeling.

The building had been cordoned off as a crime scene since Saturday’s attack that left a woman dead and six others with varying degrees of injuries.

A memorial that sprung up outside the library on Sunday has since grown to a massive display of flowers and mementos.

“It’s emotional today and very joyous actually to welcome back the community. I’m really happy we’re taking this milestone step towards normalcy, and I think the community needs that,” North Vancouver District Public Library director of library services Jacqueline van Dyk said.

“I just want the community to know the library is here for you.”

On Sunday, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo was charged with second-degree murder.

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Homicide investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the attack, but say it appears to have been random.

District of North Vancouver Coun. Jordan Black said getting the library reopened was crucial towards starting the healing process in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.

“This is where people gather … kids are here, families are here, and we need to be able to open the space again and welcome people back,” he said.

“I think people just want to feel like their community is here, and there’s a positive feeling going forward. It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to take a number of small steps as a community, but seeing the outpouring of love and kindness that’s around here in Lynn Valley has been amazing, and I think that’s how we’re going to move forward.”

According to police, there were five female victims and one male victim, ranging from 22 years old to 78 years old. They are not identifying the person who died.

Two of the injured victims have been identified: Susanne Till, a single mother of three, and Sheloah Klausen, a teacher with the North Vancouver School District.

–With a file from Amy Judd