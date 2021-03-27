Menu

Canada

Six people taken to hospital after ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library

By Simon Little Global News
Police and paramedics at the scene of an incident in Lynn Valley on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics at the scene of an incident in Lynn Valley on Saturday. Global News

Multiple people were taken to hospital as police responded to a mass stabbing event in North Vancouver on Saturday.

North Vancouver RCMP said that “multiple victims” were stabbed within and outside the Lynn Valley Library. One suspect was in custody, and police said the attacker appeared to be acting alone.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the area of Lynn Valley Road and 29th Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Six people were transported to hospital in unknown condition.

BC EHS said it deployed 11 ambulances and two supervisors to the scene.

The Lynn Valley Library said it was closed for the remainder of the day, and the Lynn Valley Village asked people to avoid the area.

Police are asking any witnesses to phone them at 604-985-1311.

 

