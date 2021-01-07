Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release video of stabbing in East Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video 'Security video released by VPD shows stabbing suspect' Security video released by VPD shows stabbing suspect
Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing on the Downtown Eastside after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Security video captures two men fighting in front of the Astoria Hotel when one stabbed the other.

Vancouver police are releasing a video of a recent stabbing in the hopes that someone will know the suspect.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in front of the Astoria Hotel early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were originally called by a witness after two men were seen fighting just after 2 a.m. outside the hotel on East Hastings Street.

During the altercation, the victim was stabbed, police said, and the suspect then walked west on Hastings Street.

“The victim was taken to hospital where, thankfully, he was treated for non-life-threatening injures,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said. “We want to speak with the other person involved and anyone else who may have seen this altercation take place.”

Read more: 'I think my hat saved my life' — Victim of random machete attack in Vancouver speaks

Police said the suspect is around five feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black rain jacket, black sweatpants and a grey baseball hat. 

Anyone who has information on the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.

