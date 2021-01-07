Vancouver police release video of stabbing in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are releasing a video of a recent stabbing in the hopes that someone will know the suspect.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in front of the Astoria Hotel early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were originally called by a witness after two men were seen fighting just after 2 a.m. outside the hotel on East Hastings Street.

During the altercation, the victim was stabbed, police said, and the suspect then walked west on Hastings Street.

“The victim was taken to hospital where, thankfully, he was treated for non-life-threatening injures,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said. “We want to speak with the other person involved and anyone else who may have seen this altercation take place.”

Police said the suspect is around five feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black rain jacket, black sweatpants and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone who has information on the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.