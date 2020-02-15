Menu

Crime

4 people stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub where promoter was killed in 2018

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 2:14 pm
No charges yet in fatal 2018 stabbing of Vancouver nightclub promoter
WATCH: No charges yet in fatal 2018 stabbing of Vancouver nightclub promoter (Aired Jan. 26, 2019)

Four people were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after they were stabbed outside a downtown Vancouver nightclub connected to a 2018 murder.

Vancouver police say they were called to an area just outside the Cabana Lounge club on the Granville Strip around 3 a.m.

The four victims were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Family of nightclub promoter killed on Granville Street one year ago still waits for justice

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time, and officers are continuing to investigate.

On Jan. 27, 2018, nightclub promoter Kalwinder “Kris” Thind, who had been working at the club, was stabbed outside the Cabana Lounge while trying to break up a fight.

READ MORE: Vancouver to look at CCTV cameras on Granville Street after fatal stabbing

The 23-year-old, who was also an aspiring realtor, died in hospital. More than two years later, no suspects have been identified or charged.

In the wake of the stabbing, Vancouver city council asked staff to explore safety upgrades to the Granville Strip, including CCTV cameras.

Vigil held for Granville nightclub employee killed in stabbing
Vigil held for Granville nightclub employee killed in stabbing
