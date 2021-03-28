Makeshift memorial grows at scene of deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree

Send this page to someone via email

A makeshift memorial began forming Sunday morning at the scene of a deadly stabbing spree that left a woman dead and six others injured in North Vancouver’s tight-knit Lynn Valley community.

Locals arrived with candles and flowers, placing them outside the police tape that still cordoned off the Lynn Valley Library and parts of the Lynn Valley Village shopping area.

“It really hits close to home. I hope this is a wake-up call for our community to start really taking seriously mental health issues, especially during this time,” Sophie Mcentee, a local clinical counsellor, told Global News after kneeling in silence at the site.

“As a community, we’re responsible to look at what happened.”

9:11 Homicide investigators give update on deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree Homicide investigators give update on deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree

The attack unfolded around 1:45 p.m. as the popular destination was packed with shoppers and people doing their weekend errands. Witnesses say the attacker began stabbing people inside the public library before continuing the spree outside.

Witness video appeared to show the man injuring himself with a knife before police took him into custody.

Another mourner, who gave his name as Brad but did not provide a last name, said if it hadn’t been for a schedule change he and his family would have been in the area at the time of the attack.

“We’re here all the time on the weekends with the kids, and we were just hoping and praying it wasn’t somebody that we knew, but inevitably when you heard the numbers of six or seven or more being affected, we knew were probably going to know somebody, and it sounds like we might have,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful community, there’s a very deep, strong sense of community and this isn’t going to change that. This is just going to make it stronger.”

0:30 Witness video shows police takedown of alleged suspect accused in North Vancouver mass stabbing Witness video shows police takedown of alleged suspect accused in North Vancouver mass stabbing

Condolences have also been pouring in from leaders and public figures.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan wrote that he was “devastated by the news of the attack.”

“To the victims and their families, all of B.C. is with you and the North Van community tonight.”

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little issued a statement calling the attack “deeply upsetting” in the “close-knit, quiet community.”

“On behalf of residents, I send our very best wishes to the victims and their families, who were just out on their regular Saturday business.”

Both the library and the shops in the surrounding commercial area remained closed Sunday morning as police investigated.

Much remains unknown about the attack. Six people were taken to hospital, but their condition remained unknown Sunday morning. The identity of the woman who died also remained unknown.

1:15 Aerial footage shows aftermath of ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library Aerial footage shows aftermath of ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library

And the burning question of the tragedy remains the attacker’s motive.

“Obviously the question is why did this happen. We believe we know the who, the what and the when. It is our job now to determine the why,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang said at a Saturday evening briefing.

Jang said the suspect has a criminal record but has shared little else so far.

Homicide investigators and North Vancouver RCMP worked through the night processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who recorded video in the area at the time of the attack to contact them immediately.