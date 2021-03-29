North Vancouver stabbing update Monday as suspect remains in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Officials will provide an update Monday afternoon on the North Vancouver stabbing that took place Saturday at the Lynn Valley public library.

Scheduled to speak are North Vancouver District Mayor Mike Little, Supt. Ghalib Bhayani from North Vancouver RCMP and Insp. Michelle Tansey from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The news conference will be held at the library and will be carried live above.

This comes as two of the victims have been identified — a single mom of three, Susanne Till, and a teacher with the North Vancouver School District, Sheloah Klausen.

All day people have been dropping off flowers and cards at the site of the #LynnValley stabbing @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/DpDUUUurxg — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) March 29, 2021

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Sunday 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s.

The attack took place around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when Bandaogo allegedly began stabbing people in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley public library.

Six people were injured in the attack.

Court records showed Bandaogo is charged with a single count of second-degree murder, as of Sunday.

“His background history in B.C. and relationship to the victims, if any, is still being determined,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release Sunday.

More to come…

