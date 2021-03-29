Menu

Crime

North Vancouver stabbing update Monday as suspect remains in hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video: 'Suspect in deadly North Vancouver mass stabbing faces murder charges' Suspect in deadly North Vancouver mass stabbing faces murder charges
A memorial in North Vancouver continues to grow following a deadly stabbing spree on Saturday afternoon. One woman was killed and six others were sent to hospital. Jennifer Palma has the latest developments Monday afternoon.

Officials will provide an update Monday afternoon on the North Vancouver stabbing that took place Saturday at the Lynn Valley public library.

Scheduled to speak are North Vancouver District Mayor Mike Little, Supt. Ghalib Bhayani from North Vancouver RCMP and Insp. Michelle Tansey from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Read more: Murder charge laid in North Vancouver stabbing spree that left 1 dead, 6 injured

The news conference will be held at the library and will be carried live above.

This comes as two of the victims have been identified — a single mom of three, Susanne Till, and a teacher with the North Vancouver School District, Sheloah Klausen.

Click to play video: 'A suspect in Saturday’s mass stabbing in North Vancouver is charged with second degree murder' A suspect in Saturday’s mass stabbing in North Vancouver is charged with second degree murder
A suspect in Saturday’s mass stabbing in North Vancouver is charged with second degree murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Sunday 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Trending Stories

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s.

The attack took place around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when Bandaogo allegedly began stabbing people in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley public library.

Six people were injured in the attack.

Court records showed Bandaogo is charged with a single count of second-degree murder, as of Sunday.

“His background history in B.C. and relationship to the victims, if any, is still being determined,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Witness video shows police takedown of alleged suspect accused in North Vancouver mass stabbing' Witness video shows police takedown of alleged suspect accused in North Vancouver mass stabbing

More to come…

