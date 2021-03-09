Fire causes extensive damage to Guelph house: officials

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following a house fire in Guelph’s south end on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Steffler Drive in the Scottsdale Drive and Ironwood Road area at around 10:30 a.m. and found flames coming from an upstairs window of a home.

Officials said crews went in and contained the fire to an upstairs bedroom.

“The house sustained extensive fire and smoke damage,” the fire department said in a news release.

Four people and pets, who were inside the home when the fire started, were able to get out safely on their own.

One resident was taken to Guelph General Hospital for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A damage estimate was not provided.

Guelph police closed Steffler Road while fire crews were on the scene.

