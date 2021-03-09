Fatal townhouse fire in Guelph not considered suspicious: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a townhouse fire that killed a 41-year-old woman is not considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 3 a.m. on March 4 for reports of smoke coming from the front of the unit.

The woman, who was in the basement, was pulled out by firefighters and later died in hospital, police said. She has not been identified.

On Tuesday, police announced that the fire started on a couch in the basement and that most of the damage was contained to the basement.

“The fire is not considered suspicious and there is no criminal investigation,” police spokesperson Scott Tracey said in an email.

Another man suffered a minor injury but police said it was unrelated to the fire.

A damage estimate was not provided but the unit has been released back to the property manager.

Tracey added that nothing further would be released about the cause of the fire.

