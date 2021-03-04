Woman pulled from basement fire at a Guelph home dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman has died after she was pulled from a basement fire at a home early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse in the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 3 a.m.

Police said a woman was found in the home before being taken to Guelph General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire and police did not comment on any other injuries.

Several adjacent units were evacuated due to smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s under investigation by Guelph police and Guelph fire with the assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

1:57 Fire officials expect ‘days’ long investigation into fatal fire in Toronto’s east end Fire officials expect ‘days’ long investigation into fatal fire in Toronto’s east end – Jan 30, 2021