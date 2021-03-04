Menu

Canada

Woman pulled from basement fire at a Guelph home dies in hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph police say a woman has died following a house fire.
Guelph police say a woman has died after she was pulled from a basement fire at a home early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse in the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 3 a.m.

Police said a woman was found in the home before being taken to Guelph General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire and police did not comment on any other injuries.

Several adjacent units were evacuated due to smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s under investigation by Guelph police and Guelph fire with the assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

More to come…

