Crime

Guelph police investigate report of prowler looking into window

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 1:28 pm
Guelph police say they are investigating reports of a prowler.
Guelph police say they are investigating reports of a prowler.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are investigating a report of a prowler looking in a window at a south-end townhouse complex on Monday evening.

A woman called the police just before 9 p.m. to report seeing someone outside her window on Gordon Street near Edinburgh Road.

Police said responding officers found footprints near a rear patio but did not find anyone.

Trending Stories

The man was described as five-foot-ten, wearing plaid pyjama pants and zip-up sweater.

Police said the matter remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288.

