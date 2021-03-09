Guelph police investigate report of prowler looking into window

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are investigating a report of a prowler looking in a window at a south-end townhouse complex on Monday evening.

A woman called the police just before 9 p.m. to report seeing someone outside her window on Gordon Street near Edinburgh Road.

Police said responding officers found footprints near a rear patio but did not find anyone.

The man was described as five-foot-ten, wearing plaid pyjama pants and zip-up sweater.

Police said the matter remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288.

