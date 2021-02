Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police say they have safely located a missing 25-year-old London woman.

Police say Stephanie Marry was reported missing Tuesday morning and was last seen on foot in the area of Dorinda Street and Princess Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police updated the investigation and said that Marry had been found safely.

They are thanking the public for their help in the search.