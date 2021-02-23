Menu

Crime

Citizen alerts London, Ont. police to grocery store break-in on Adelaide Street

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 23, 2021 9:07 am
File photo.
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A London man has been charged in relation to a break-in at a grocery store over the weekend.

Police say they were contacted around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after someone saw a man break into a grocery store on Adelaide Street North, south of Central Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, a suspect was located inside the store. He was taken into custody without incident.

Read more: London police say man suffered life-threatening injuries following interaction, SIU notified

A 31-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter.

Police are thanking the alert citizen for contacting them and encourage other residents to do the same.

“Often things go unreported, and we continue to remind Londoners, when we don’t know, we can’t go,” a statement from London police reads.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in May.

