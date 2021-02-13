Hamilton reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, more in-person city services return next week

Send this page to someone via email

As the city moves closer to entering the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday, city administrators have revealed the return of some city services that will allow in-person visits once again.

City Hall says a number of services will soon be available for in-person by-appointment-only visits as early as Wednesday including planning & economic development, the business centre service counter, municipal service centres, provincial offences administration office, animal services and licensing counters.

Select Hamilton museums are also expected to open by appointment in early March, as well as the Gage Park tropical greenhouse.

Some indoor arenas will also be accessible for ice rentals on Feb. 22 with additional arenas becoming available on Mar. 1, depending on demand.

Indoor pools will begin a phased reopening approach in early March, gym programming in mid-March for groups of 10 or less, and seniors services for small group reservations in mid-March.

The city will restrict recreation programs to just residents of the city and Hamilton-based organizations or sports clubs.

Hamilton reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hamilton saw significantly more new COVID-19 cases day over day reporting 105 new cases on Saturday up 78 from Friday.

There were three new deaths and two new outbreaks: at a shelter in Central Hamilton and a workplace on the Mountain.

Public health revealed information about two of the three deaths involving a pair of people over 80 at health care facilities.

One of the deceased was a patient at the Juravinski Hospital in unit E2, the other a person from the 5th floor of the satellite health facility downtown. Both agencies are in outbreaks with the Juravinski unit accounting for three deaths from 43 coronavirus cases and the satellite unit two deaths from 16 cases.

A new outbreak at the Good Sheppard shelter in the cathedral boys school involves just a single case with a resident, while the new outbreak at the Domino’s Pizza location on Upper James near Rymal Road affects three staff members.

Outbreaks at the Alexander Place long-term care home (LTCH), Highgate residence in Ancaster and the 6th floor of the satellite health facility were declared over on Friday.

The surge at the unit of the health facility encompassed 42 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The outbreak at Alexander Place saw five people die among 11 cases.

The city now has 18 outbreaks involving 250 total cases and 25 deaths. Twenty-four of those are connected to seniors’ homes.

Hamilton’s active cases were up 32 cases day over day to 347 on Saturday. The weekly rate of new cases is now at 49 per 100,000 population, an increase of six since Friday.

Hamilton has had 9,766 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city has administered 21,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses, 15,411 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,446 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Hamilton will move to the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Halton region reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and three more deaths for the second day in a row.

All three were the first recorded deaths from the outbreak at the Amica Georgetown retirement home which now has 69 cases involving 52 residents, three staff, 14 other people connected to the home.

The region has 30 open outbreaks in the community with 11 tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

There were no new institutional outbreaks announced nor any declared over on Saturday.

Halton’s active cases went down for the third straight day in a row from 309 on Friday to 288 on Saturday.

Halton has had 8,974 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 185 deaths.

The region will move to the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Niagara reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Niagara reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and a drop in active cases for the 20th straight day.

As of Feb. 13, the region’s active cases were at 473, a drop of 17 day over day.

Public health says there was one more virus-related death in the past few days.

The region has had 359 deaths and 8,332 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were no new outbreaks were declared at health-care facilities on Saturday. An outbreak at the Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls was declared over on Thursday according to Niagara Heatlh. The surge lasted 61 days at the LTCH and accounted for 34 deaths and close to 250 cases.

Niagara has 39 total outbreaks made up of surges at 19 health-related facilities, which includes seven in St. Catharines and three in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered just 18 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. Close to 7,700 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 13.

Niagara will be placed in the ‘grey-lockdown zone,’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 1 new COVID-19 case, active cases drop for 7th day

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The region has had 1,380 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped for the seventh day in a row from 39 to 27 as of Feb. 13.

Public health has now reported the outbreak at the Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville is over. The home had three positive COVID-19 cases among staff during the surge.

The HNHU is dealing now with three institutional outbreaks involving 10 total coronavirus cases among 9 staff and just a single case among residents.

The outbreaks are at Delhi long-term care home, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

The region will move to the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 vaccinated

The Brant County Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly for the sixth day in a row from 14 cases on Friday to 13 on Feb. 13.

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Public health says more than 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with over 1,000 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 13.

The county has had 1,388 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region will move to the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.